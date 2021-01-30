SWMD Process Center adds services, changes some fees

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District has some new fees for added services and added fee structure to existing services.

The fees were approved last year and go into effect on February 1st.

SWMD received a grant from the Recycling Market and Development Program through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the New Freon at the Process Center.

This grant allows the District to now safely accept refrigerant-based appliances from residents, legally recover the refrigerant in them and recycle those appliances. The district is also now accepting all appliances, both large and small for recycling from residents. Although unloading assistance is not available, there is an appliance dolly and manual lifts on site.

Below are the fees at the Process Center for appliances:

Refrigerant Appliances (Freon Ranch):

Large/Medium fridge, freezers, window ac units- $20

Small- dorm size fridge, dehumidifiers, etc.-$10

Non-Refrigerant Appliances

Large/ Medium Appliances (stoves, water heaters, etc.)-$5

Small appliances (vacuum, fan, landline phone, microwave, etc.):-$1 each

The district has also adjusted other fees at the processing center. These fees will help the SWMD break even on the large item dumpster at the Process Center site. It also allows our fees and services to be more comparable to fees charged for items at the Ferdinand Drop Site Large Item Dumpster ($12) and the city of Jasper bulky item pickup (8 stickers.)

Couch-$12, sleeper-$15

Mattress or Box Springs- $12 (twin-$6)

Stuffed Chair/Recliner/Medium Furniture- $6

Carpeting- $12 (up to 16×16 room)

Drywall, plaster, heavy-wood- truckloads discouraged- loads to be sent to landfill.

The SWMD Process Center accepts many items that are not listed here, including all electronics, household hazardous waste (chemical, paints), cooking oil batteries, and more. Most items do require a user fee. For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org.

The District’s Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper. Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. The Process Center is open one Saturday a month from March through November. Individuals can call the office at (812)-482-7865 or check out their Facebook page.