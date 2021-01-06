Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Opening Put on Pause

The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Opening has been put on pause.

Jasper Community Arts Director Kyle Rupert and Jasper Public Library Director Christine Golden say that the center gets closer to completion every day. They say while it’s mostly complete, it’s not quite ready for the public.

Both organizations will continue communicating with the public more details about the building’s opening once they become available. Jasper Community Arts does plan to make the first set of exhibits available for viewing online beginning January 7, barring any unforeseen delays.

Jasper Community Arts, like other city departments, is closed to the public through January 18. Questions can be directed either to Rupert via email at krupert@jasperindiana.gov or by phone at 812-482-3070. Questions can also be directed to Golden via email at cgolden@jdcpl.us or by phone at 812-482-2712.