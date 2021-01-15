Troopers Arrest Five Suspects for Child Solicitation

Five men, including one from Orange County, were arrested in Lawrence County on Child Solicitation Charges.

Back in December, A trooper with the Indiana State Police got word from a Lawrence County citizen that multiple adult males had allegedly solicited a 15-year-old girl to commit sexual acts with them.

The police then launched several investigations with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

Once the investigation was complete, police were able to arrest 58-year-old Roger Keith of Coal City, 25-year-old Thomas Pinnick of Mitchell, 35-year-old Brandon Dipasquale of Bloomington, 47-year-old Travis Henry of Bloomington, and 24-year-old James Wheeler of Paoli.

All were charged with a Level 4 Felony County of Child Solicitation. All are being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent and until proven guilty.

Roger Keith

Thomas Pinnick

Brandon Dipasquale

Travis Henry

James Wheeler