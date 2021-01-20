Two additional COVID-19 related deaths; 24 new cases reported in Dubois County

Two more Dubois County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 24 newly confirmed cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,494 and 77 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 16.1%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.