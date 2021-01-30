Two roads in Dubois County to close for culvert replacement next week

Drivers may experience some travel delays in Dubois County next week.

Old Huntingburg Road will be closed Monday, February 1 beginning at 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The road will be closed approximately 450 feet north of the intersection with Phoenix Drive and 400 South. Crews are replacing a culvert and it will be closed to all traffic.

Kellerville Road will be closed Tuesday, February 2 beginning at 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The road will be closed approximately 1600 feet north of the intersection with 500 North. Crews are replacing a culvert and it will be closed to all traffic.