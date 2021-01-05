USDA to Continue Farmers to Families Food Box Program

The US Department of Agriculture has announced that they will be continuing the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

$1.5 billion worth of food will be distributed nationwide through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. In total, USDA has distributed more than 132 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this fifth round of purchases, USDA will again purchase combination boxes to ensure all involved recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk, and meat products, and seafood products will also be included in this round.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.