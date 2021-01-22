Visit Dubois County, Inc. accepting grant applications

Visit Dubois County, Inc. is lending a helping hand to local tourism organizations again this year.

The corporation is now accepting applications for grants from the Tourism Promotion Fund.

The applications are open to not-for-profit, tourism-related organizations, festivals, events, attractions, and other projects that increase visitor attendance from outside the immediate area.

Approved applications for previously funded projects or events may receive new grant money if additional tourism benefits can be proven. Special consideration will be given to organizations establishing first-time events.

Applications are available for download at visitduboiscounty.com, by calling the Dubois County Visitor’s center at (812)-482-9115, or by emailing info@VisitDuboisCounty.com.

The application deadline is Monday, March 1st.