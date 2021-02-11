11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to drop in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,850 and 106 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.3%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and wearing a mask.