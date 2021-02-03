2021 Women of the Heartland Event Canceled; Lab Screening Still Available

Another local event has been forced to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center decided to cancel the 2021 Women of the Heartland educational event due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place.

However, free lab screening will still be offered to the first 250 people who register.

Lab screenings are an important tool for health care providers to assess health issues. Even though a person may feel well, a regular lab screening can catch diseases early in order to maintain optimal health.

To receive a certificate for a free lab screening, go online to mhhcc.org and click on “Patients & Visitors” then go to “Women of the Heartland,” or call Memorial Hospital at (812)-996-2352.