28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 28 newly confirmed cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,739 and 98 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 6.2%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.