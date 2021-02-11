81-year-old Ann Kathryn Rademacher, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born July 26, 1939, in Huntingburg, to Orval and Marcella (Gerlach) Lindeman; and married Robert C. Rademacher on November 10, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Ann worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Core Nursing Home and The Waters of Huntingburg as a Registered Nurse. She co-founded the Dubois County Humane Society; and was a member of the Dubois County D.A.R., Huntingburg V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Huntingburg Y.M.I. and the Huntingburg City Museum. She loved her pets and was a Green Bay Packers fan. She was known to many as a historian; and enjoyed genealogy, where she traced back many families lineage. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert C. Rademacher, who passed away in 2003.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Rademacher of Huntingburg; two brothers, William (Donna) Lindeman of Ferdinand and Frank Lindeman of Huntingburg; and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services for Ann Kathryn Rademacherwill be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society