Becky Hickman Named Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce has a new director.

Becky Hickman was recently hired to serve as the chamber’s new executive director.

Hickman has worked in Dubois County for the past 30 years.

For 19 of these years, she served as the Director of Learning and Development at German American.

She brings a vast problem-solving, training, and facilitation set of skills to the chamber, as well as past professional experiences and community engagement opportunities that are deeply rooted in and around Dubois County.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 membership campaign is currently underway. To renew or join electronically, visit duboiscountychamber.com/join/ or to request a traditional paper application, email duboiscountychamberofcommerce@gmail.com.