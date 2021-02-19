Bill expanding telehealth access passes the House

A bill to expand telehealth options is a step closer to becoming a law.

House Bill 1286 is authored by State Representative Shane Lindauer and passed the House this week.

The bill would allow Hoosiers to receive health assessments, diagnoses, intervention, consultations, supervision, clinical services, and information through telecommunication. It would also ensure patients’ quality of service remains the same as in-person appointments.

Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order last spring, allowing healthcare workers, such as dentists and veterinarians, to help Hoosiers take care of their medical needs through telehealth services.

Lindauer says his legislation would make some of these temporary changes permanent.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, more Hoosiers are showing up for their appointments because they can see their doctor virtually. The agency reported roughly 350,000 telehealth claims in the first half of 2020. The agency saw 76,000 claims in 2019.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for further consideration.