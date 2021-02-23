Celestine Fire Department releases update about Hoosier Hills Marina Fire

We’re beginning to learn more about last week’s fire at Hoosier Hills Marina.

Celestine Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from one of the boats on the south side of the “A Dock” around 9 am Friday.

Officials say that marina staff members tried to put out the fire and moved two boats away from the dock to create a firebreak before firefighters arrived.

While working to put the fire out, firefighters began moving boats to prevent the fire from spreading but were unsuccessful.

The fire continued to spread to other boats because of gusty winds.

In total, 11 boats became fully involved and are total losses. Many of these boats have sunk because due to extensive damage. An additional boat caught fire on the north side of the dock and suffered major damage before it could be extinguished. 9 other boats suffered minor damage to the front canopy areas.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until 5 pm Friday to put out hotspots.

Clean-up and recovery processes are underway and the investigation is ongoing.

The marina is closed to the public until further notice.

The Celestine Fire Department would like to thank Dubois County Dispatch, Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Highway Department, Patoka Lake DNR, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement, Patoka Lake, US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and Indiana Department of Environmental Management; all of who assisted in the response to this incident.