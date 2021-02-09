Chad Hoffman named Jasper Market President for Old National

Old National Bank has named Chad Hoffman as Jasper Market President.

Hoffman is a lifelong Jasper resident and is dedicated to serving Old National clients and the community.

Outside of the bank, Hoffman serves on the Junior Achievement of Dubois County Board of Directors and Co-Chairman of the annual Business Hall of Fame, Radius Economic Development Board of Directors, Junior Achievement of Southwest Indiana Corporate Board, Memorial Hospital Annual Support Committee, and Toys for Tots as a Marine Corps Associate Member.

Old National is proud to have Hoffman on the team and look forward to having his skills and talents in his new leadership role as Jasper Market President.