County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 10, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 643,305 positive cases and 11,578 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,795 cases, 102 deaths

Pike- 1,259 cases, 30 deaths

Spencer- 2,099 cases, 28 deaths

Perry –1,688 cases, 35 deaths

Martin – 788 cases, 14 deaths

Daviess – 2,816 cases – 88 Deaths

Orange – 1,691 cases – 48 Deaths

Knox- 3,501 cases, 80 deaths

Crawford- 881 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,538 cases, 31 deaths

Lawrence- 4,092 cases – 111 Deaths

Gibson- 3,952 cases-80 Deaths

Warrick- 7,209 cases – 137 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,709 cases – 361 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.