County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 10, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 643,305 positive cases and 11,578 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,795 cases, 102 deaths
- Pike- 1,259 cases, 30 deaths
- Spencer- 2,099 cases, 28 deaths
- Perry –1,688 cases, 35 deaths
- Martin – 788 cases, 14 deaths
- Daviess – 2,816 cases – 88 Deaths
- Orange – 1,691 cases – 48 Deaths
- Knox- 3,501 cases, 80 deaths
- Crawford- 881 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,538 cases, 31 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,092 cases – 111 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,952 cases-80 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,209 cases – 137 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,709 cases – 361 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
