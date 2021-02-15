County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 15, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Monday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 649,652 positive cases and 11,765 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,834 cases, 106 deaths

Pike- 1,262 cases, 30 deaths

Spencer- 2,128 cases, 28 deaths

Perry –1,704 cases, 35 deaths

Martin – 797 cases, 15 deaths

Daviess – 2,829 cases – 91 Deaths

Orange – 1,702 cases – 50 Deaths

Knox- 3,536 cases, 82 deaths

Crawford- 892 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,564 cases, 31 deaths

Lawrence- 4,121 cases – 111 Deaths

Gibson- 3,977 cases-81 Deaths

Warrick- 7,281 cases – 140 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,905 cases – 368 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.