The Indiana State Department of Health reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Monday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 649,652 positive cases and 11,765 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,834 cases, 106 deaths
- Pike- 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
- Spencer- 2,128 cases, 28 deaths
- Perry –1,704 cases, 35 deaths
- Martin – 797 cases, 15 deaths
- Daviess – 2,829 cases – 91 Deaths
- Orange – 1,702 cases – 50 Deaths
- Knox- 3,536 cases, 82 deaths
- Crawford- 892 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,564 cases, 31 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,121 cases – 111 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,977 cases-81 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,281 cases – 140 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,905 cases – 368 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 15, 2021)"