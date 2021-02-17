County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 17, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 651,453 positive cases and 11,825 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,839 cases, 106 deaths

Pike- 1,262 cases, 30 deaths

Spencer- 2,135 cases, 28 deaths

Perry –1,711 cases, 35 deaths

Martin – 798 cases, 15 deaths

Daviess – 2,831 cases – 93 Deaths

Orange – 1,704 cases – 50 Deaths

Knox- 3,537 cases, 82 deaths

Crawford- 893 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,571 cases, 31 deaths

Lawrence- 4,128 cases – 111 Deaths

Gibson- 3,979 cases-81 Deaths

Warrick- 7,309 cases – 141 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,957 cases – 368 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.