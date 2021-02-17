The Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 651,453 positive cases and 11,825 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,839 cases, 106 deaths
- Pike- 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
- Spencer- 2,135 cases, 28 deaths
- Perry –1,711 cases, 35 deaths
- Martin – 798 cases, 15 deaths
- Daviess – 2,831 cases – 93 Deaths
- Orange – 1,704 cases – 50 Deaths
- Knox- 3,537 cases, 82 deaths
- Crawford- 893 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,571 cases, 31 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,128 cases – 111 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,979 cases-81 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,309 cases – 141 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,957 cases – 368 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 17, 2021)"