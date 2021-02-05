County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 5, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths on Friday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 635,171 positive cases and 11,280 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,739 cases, 98 deaths

Pike- 1,243 cases, 29 deaths

Spencer- 2,056 cases, 27 deaths

Perry –1,666 cases, 34 deaths

Martin – 779 cases, 14 deaths

Daviess – 2,796 cases – 83 Deaths

Orange – 1,681 cases – 42 Deaths

Knox- 3,476 cases, 79 deaths

Crawford- 859 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,502 cases, 30 deaths

Lawrence- 4,048 cases – 106 Deaths

Gibson- 3,915 cases-78 Deaths

Warrick- 7,100 cases – 134 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,373 cases – 349 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.