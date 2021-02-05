County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 5, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths on Friday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 635,171 positive cases and 11,280 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,739 cases, 98 deaths
- Pike- 1,243 cases, 29 deaths
- Spencer- 2,056 cases, 27 deaths
- Perry –1,666 cases, 34 deaths
- Martin – 779 cases, 14 deaths
- Daviess – 2,796 cases – 83 Deaths
- Orange – 1,681 cases – 42 Deaths
- Knox- 3,476 cases, 79 deaths
- Crawford- 859 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,502 cases, 30 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,048 cases – 106 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,915 cases-78 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,100 cases – 134 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,373 cases – 349 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
