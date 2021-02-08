The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional deaths on Monday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 640,744 positive cases and 11,459 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,780 cases, 101 deaths
- Pike- 1,258 cases, 29 deaths
- Spencer- 2,085 cases, 28 deaths
- Perry –1,681 cases, 35 deaths
- Martin – 786 cases, 14 deaths
- Daviess – 2,815 cases – 87 Deaths
- Orange – 1,689 cases – 47 Deaths
- Knox- 3,493 cases, 80 deaths
- Crawford- 879 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey- 2,529 cases, 31 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,076 cases – 107 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,940 cases-79 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,177 cases – 137 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,603 cases – 356 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 8, 2021)"