County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 8, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional deaths on Monday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 640,744 positive cases and 11,459 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,780 cases, 101 deaths

Pike- 1,258 cases, 29 deaths

Spencer- 2,085 cases, 28 deaths

Perry –1,681 cases, 35 deaths

Martin – 786 cases, 14 deaths

Daviess – 2,815 cases – 87 Deaths

Orange – 1,689 cases – 47 Deaths

Knox- 3,493 cases, 80 deaths

Crawford- 879 cases, 13 deaths

Posey- 2,529 cases, 31 deaths

Lawrence- 4,076 cases – 107 Deaths

Gibson- 3,940 cases-79 Deaths

Warrick- 7,177 cases – 137 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,603 cases – 356 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.