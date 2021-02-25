County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (February 25, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 941,291 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 507,155 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Locally, 7,785 Dubois County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 4,574 Dubois County residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,560 Pike County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 1,392 Pike County residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,591 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 1,968 Daviess County residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,506 Martin County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 690 Martin County residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,706 Orange County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 2,098 Orange County residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,127 Crawford County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 548 Crawford County residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,192 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 1,426 Perry County residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,907 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 1,430 Spencer County residents have been fully vaccinated.

5,101 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 3,265 Gibson County residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,560 Pike County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 1,392 Pike County residents have been fully vaccinated.

12,978 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination. 8,688 Warrick County residents have been fully vaccinated.

To sign up for a vaccination yourself, visit ourshot.in.gov.