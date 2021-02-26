County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (February 26, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 963,225 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 531,962 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

7,925 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 4,752 have been fully vaccinated.

2,605 Pike County residents have gotten their first dose, and 1,465 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,642 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,015 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,570 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 745 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,777 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,226 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,176 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 591 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,277 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,778 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,145 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,487 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,155 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,362 residents have been fully vaccinated.

13,097 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 8,875 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.