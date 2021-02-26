Crash in Dale Could End In Criminal Charges

A crash in Dale might lead to criminal charges.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Alysha Bender of Marengo was driving her pickup at a high rate of speed with 33-year-old Gary Hires.

Bender disregarded dead-end signs and eventually lost control, striking numerous farming implements and then hit a utility pole, snapping it in half in the process.

The two were able to be extricated from the pickup with the help of the Carter Township Fire Department. The two were flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. Criminal charges could be brought up depending on the results of toxicology reports.