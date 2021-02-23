Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to host Drive Through Drug Drop Off event

A special event to properly dispose of unused or unwanted medication is coming to Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Drive Through Drug Drop from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, February 27th.

Anyone can drop off any expired or unwanted prescription medications at the sheriff’s office.

If you are unable to make it during the special event, there is a secure drug drop box available at the sheriff’s office 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The program also serves as a reminder to the public to never flush medications down the toilet and to properly dispose of them at these secure locations.

The sheriff’s office is also sponsoring a food drive to support the local food bank. Donations of non-perishable and canned food items will be accepted throughout the drug drop-off event.

For more information about either program, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-338-2802.