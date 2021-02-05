Dubois County Community Foundation Announces First Round of Grants from Fund of Dubois County

The Dubois County Community Foundation has announced its first round of grants from the Fund of Dubois County.
The Dubois County Humane Society is receiving $40,000 for their facility expansion and improvement project.
Dubois Strong is receiving $22,000 for their resident and workforce attraction program.
Ronald McDonald House is receiving $10,000 for operational support. Girls on the Run is receiving $4,000 for operational support.
To learn more about the Fund for Dubois County, head to DCCommunityFoundation.org.
