Dubois County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 vaccine

The Dubois County Health Department has released more information about the county’s COVID-19 vaccine availability.

The health department provided the following update on Tuesday afternoon:

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to individuals age 65 and older. The Dubois County Health Department will continue to follow the Indiana Department of Health’s guidance as they release eligible groups. If you are wanting the vaccine, please be patient! Please pay attention to our press releases and our Facebook page for new information on vaccine eligibility.

The vaccine is available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. That complete list is posted to www.ourshot.in.gov, and appointments can also be scheduled at that website or by calling 211 if you do not have internet access. There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one. PLEASE do not come until your appointment time!

On February 1, 2021 Governor Holcomb enacted Executive Order 21-02 “the third continuation of county-based measures and restrictions based on the impact and spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)”.

Extracurricular & Co-Curricular activities, along with Events and Social Gatherings were changed slightly. Please review “capacity limits for social gathering” and “events and the social gathering/event safety plans and submission timeline”. EO-21-02 can be found at:https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive-Order-21-02-Third-Extension-of-County-Based-Restrictions.pdf