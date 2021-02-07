Dubois County Health Department Working to Prevent HPV

The Dubois County Health Department is working to prevent the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

HPV causes cancer, so The Dubois County Health Department is working to spread awareness through education and vaccination.

The Health Department says that it’s a goal to have every boy and girl between the ages of 9 and 26 vaccinated for HPV.

You can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for HPV by calling 812-481-7056.

School-based vaccination clinics will be starting in March at all Dubois County schools for 5th – 12th graders. Parents be on the lookout for information on how to register your student.