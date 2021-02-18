Dubois County reports no new cases or COVID-19 related deaths

For the first time in months, Dubois County is reporting no cases or COVID-19 related deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported zero new cases and deaths on Thursday.

The countywide total of COVID-19 cases is 5,839 and 106 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.6%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and wearing a mask.