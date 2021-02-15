Dubois County To See Biggest Snowfall Since 2010

Dubois County is seeing its first significant snowfall in over a decade.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 pm Tuesday, and the National Weather Service says the area could see 4-9 inches of snow.

This much snow hasn’t fallen since February 15th, 2010. 11 years ago today, 5.98 inches of snow fell in Dubois County.

There are also several counties in our viewing area under travel advisories.

Crawford and Orange Counties is under a TRAVEL WARNING. Travel is restricted to emergency management workers only. Residents are asked to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans, and obey and comply with law enforcement officers.

Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Perry counties are all under a TRAVEL WATCH. This means that only essential travel, such as to and from work, or in emergency situations is recommended and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

New snow can make driving difficult. Even for the most experienced drivers.

If you must travel:

-drive below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of space between you and other drivers

-stay attentive and slow down when there’s limited visibility

-accelerate and decelerate slowly

-do not tailgate or pass snowplows

-allow more time to stop when driving on snow-covered roads

-clear snow off of windows, mirrors, headlights, taillights, and brake lights

-keep at least a half tank of gas in your car at all times

-keep an emergency kit in your car with items like extra food and water, warm clothes, a flashlight, an ice scraper, and blankets.

Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map at in.gov/dhs/travel advisory. And remember, ice and snow, take it slow.