Eleven Houseboats Destroyed in Marina Fire

A houseboat fire has left over 10 boats a total loss.

Sometime this morning, a fire on a houseboat at Hoosier Hills Marina started, which eventually led to other boats nearby catching fire.

11 houseboats in total have caught fire. The situation is still ongoing at this time.

No word on what started the fire yet. Officials tell us that the Indiana State Fire Marshall will conduct an investigation once everything calms down.

The public is to stay away from the marina at this time to leave room for firefighters.

Celestine Volunteer Fire Department and Dubois Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.