Farmers to Families Food Distribution Coming to Ferdinand

Another Farmers to Families event is coming to Dubois County.

On February 18th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, a Farmers to Families food distribution event will take place at the Masterbrand Cabinets Hilltop Warehouse in Ferdinand.

The event will give out combination boxes of fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk, and meat products, and seafood products.

The event is brought on by Fibertech and MasterBrand Cabinets.