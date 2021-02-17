Fibertech’s Farmers to Family Food Distribution Event Postponed

An event to help families in need in Dubois County has been rescheduled.

Fibertech’s “Farmers to Family” Mobile Food Distribution event was postponed to Monday, February 22nd, from 3 to 6pm at Masterbrand Cabinets Hilltop Warehouse on Industrial Park Road in Ferdinand due to the recent winter weather.

Families are asked to enter on Scenic Hills Drive.

Volunteers will take care of loading boxes of fresh produce, milk, and dairy, meat, and seafood products.

All you have to do is pull up and open your trunk.