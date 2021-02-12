Free health screenings available to Martin County residents

Martin County residents feeling low can get a quick check-up next week.

Martin County residents are invited to schedule free health screenings held from February 17 through April 16 at Harvest Health & Rehab in Loogootee.

Screenings include: fasting glucose, cholesterol, height, weight, body mass index, oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and other optional tests and resources. Each screening includes a personal consultation that supports participants in making informed decisions about their own health based on your screening results.

To schedule a screening, contact Amy Todd, RN, Faith Community Nurse, by email at toddamy@iu.edu or by phone at (812) 295-6362.

This initiative is made possible by the Indiana University School of Nursing and the IU Center for Rural Engagement, Southern Indiana Community Health Care, Harvest Health & Rehab, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital FCN/Health Ministries Documentation and Reporting System, and Women’s Philanthropy at IU.