Governor Holcomb Now Accepting Applications for Fellowship Program

Governor Eric Holcomb’s office is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Governor’s Fellowship.

The fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana State government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees beginning in the fall of 2019 through the spring of 2021.

Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state governments.

Many Governor’s Fellows have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors. Some are serving in the highest levels of local, state, and the federal government.

Application forms and submission guidelines can be found at in.gov/gov/governors-office/governors-fellowship-program/.

Applications and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by March 15th.

Applicants should know if they have been selected for an interview no later than April 15th. Recipients of the Fellowship will begin on July 1st.

If you have any questions about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.