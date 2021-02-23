Greater Jasper Consolidated School board discusses new three-way stop near JES and JMS

An intersection near Jasper Elementary School and Jasper Middle School is becoming a three-way stop.

Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board members discussed and approved the action during their monthly meeting on Monday night.

Director of Transportation and Student Services, Glenn Buechlein, says many parents are concerned about students’ safety at the intersection of Portersville Road Tealwood Drive. There is currently no signal at the intersection that gives students the chance to cross the street. To solve this issue, the school corporation and the City of Jasper are working together to create a three-way stop at the intersection. Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, says this will also help slow down traffic in the area, making it safer for students. Buechlein says they will start the project at the end of March.

Board members were then updated on the demolition of the 10th Street Elementary School. Crews have already demolished 30 to 35% of the building. Demolition is expected to be complete by April 2nd. Parking lot construction is expected to be between April 5th and September 3rd.

The demolition and parking lot of the 5th Street Elementary School is also right on schedule. They are continuing their conversation with Tammy Lampert of the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition about retaining the newer 1988 building addition and demolishing the original 1956 school facility and constructing a new wall and relocating the utilities.

School Attorney, Art Nordhoff, has developed a Letter of Understanding with SWICACC and GJCS. The tentative demolition date is March 1st and is expected to be completed around April 13th

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 pm on Monday, March 15th, in the Jasper High School community room. It will be held a week early because of Spring Break.