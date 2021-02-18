Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County accepting applications for next future Habitat homeowner

The application process for the next future Habitat Homeowner is now underway!

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is accepting applications until Friday, March 19th.

Applications can be printed off from Habitat’s website, at duboishabitat.org/applyforahome, or can be picked up at the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County ReStore between 11 am and 5 pm, Wednesday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

The ReStore is located at 4232 South 170 East in Huntingburg.

Completed applications must be received by mail and addressed to Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County P.O. Box 149 Jasper Indiana, 45747, or dropped off at the ReStore during normal business hours.

Homeowners are selected based on their need for housing, ability to repay a no-profit mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat.

For more information, visit duboishabitat.org or call (812)-482-5995.