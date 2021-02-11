Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County dedicates newest home

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County has dedicated its newest home.

Board members, public officials, and volunteers joined the newest Habitat Homeowner’s family and friends for a ceremony last Sunday.

The new home is located along Birk Drive in Jasper.

Despite the pandemic, Habitat coordinators were able to complete the home on schedule. A small group of core volunteers, including local high school students, through a new joint partnership with Patoka Valley Cooperative and Vincennes University also stepped in to help with the project.

This group, also including the new homeowner and other volunteers, worked over 300 hours each to complete the new home.

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County will start accepting applications for their home in the coming weeks. They plan to start building the home in late August 2021.

The organization does not give away free homes. Instead, they partner with a pre-qualified future Habitat homeowner to build a house with volunteers and then pay an affordable mortgage that they would have never been able to do without habitat.

For more information or to support the build, contact Executive Director, Michael Richard, at (812)-704-8441 or michael@duboishabitat.org.