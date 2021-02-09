Heart of Jasper announces Façade Grant Program

The Heart of Jasper has a new program to help with building improvements.

The City of Jasper Façade Grant Program will provide financial help for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper.

The program’s goal is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.

Grants will be awarded for 50% of the approved improvements. The minimum project plan must be over $5,000 and the maximum match is $10,000. In total, the program will provide a maximum of $50,000 in grant funding for the 2021 calendar year.

Grants will be awarded on a reimbursement basis after an application procedure, design review, approval, and construction.

Disbursement depends on the cost invoices from contractors, tradesmen, and inspection work by the Heart of Jasper Design Advisory Committee.

Availability of funding will vary per calendar year. 2021 will be the pilot year for this program.

The application deadline is March 18th. Winners will be announced on March 27th.

Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found at the Jasper City Hall or Chamber of Commerce.

Applications are also available for download at HeartOfJasper.org or reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org.