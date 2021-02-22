Holiday World to Host Virtual Hiring Event to fill 2,200 Jobs

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is hiring!

The park is looking for seasonal ride operators, lifeguards, sweepers, admission staff, grounds crew, and more, for their 2021 season.

“As always, there is no ‘mold’ of a perfect Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Team Member,” says Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President & CEO Matt Eckert. “We’re looking for energetic people who will go the extra mile to make our Guests’ days. We always say ‘It’s not whether you should work here, it’s where.’ We’re like a small city. With positions available in more than 20 departments, we have the perfect spot for you.”

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application. Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.

The park is kicking off the hiring process with its first-ever Virtual Hiring Event this weekend. This will give prospective Team Members an opportunity to schedule 15-minute phone interviews and chat online with Human Resources representatives to ask questions.

To apply, and for more information, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com.

Seasonal benefits include a personal Season Pass, park food and merchandise discounts, employee parties, incentive and awards programs, free admission to other parks, referral perks, flexible scheduling, and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour and all employees are eligible for two free uniforms. Special classroom perks are available for educators.

The park is also offering their Employee Transportation Program again this season for employees who don’t have a ride to work. Buses will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, New Albany, Tell City, and Reo, Indiana, and from Owensboro, Kentucky.

The park is also turning 75 years old on August 3rd and asking for your help to celebrate. Previous visitors are encouraged to share their photos, videos, or stories online at HolidayWorld.com/Memories.