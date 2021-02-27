Hoosier Hills Credit Union reopening service center lobbies

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is re-opening its service center lobbies.

Lobbies and Insurance Agency offices will open for walk-in traffic with regular business hours at each location on Monday, March 1st.

When entering a location, visitors are asked to: wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, sanitize hands when coming and going, follow instructions about limitations on the number of members allowed inside at one time, and don’t visit a Credit Union if you’re experiencing any illness or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The HHCU Bedford and Paoli Annex Building will stay closed to walk-in traffic. Members can make appointments for Commercial, Mortgage, Insurance, or Investment needs at both locations.