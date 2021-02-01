Hoosiers 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers between the ages of 65 and 69 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost. To make an appointment, visit outshot.in.gov.

If you don’t have internet access or need help with the registration process, dial 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.