Huntingburg Gets State Help to Prevent Workplace Injuries

The City of Huntingburg is receiving state help to prevent workplace injuries.

The city was awarded $1,171.18 safety grant through the Indiana Public Employer’s Plan, or IPEP, on Thursday.

The grant will go towards purchasing safety equipment and will help fund training programs for city employees to prevent workplace injuries.

Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc., is a not-for-profit corporation that meets the needs of political subdivisions and governmental entities around the state.

Since its inception in 1980, it has become the largest provider of public entity workers’ compensation in Indiana.