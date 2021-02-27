Huntingburg man arrested in connection to Washington National Guard Armory theft

A Huntingburg man is facing charges after stealing a National Guard Armory vehicle last month.

38-year-old Jeremy Hardy was arrested on Friday on an active warrant for Auto Theft and transported to the Daviess County Security Center.

Police say Hardy stole a Humvee from the Washington National Guard Armory on January 27th.

The Humvee was later located that same day and recovered in Pike County by a sheriff’s deputy.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.