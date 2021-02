The City of Huntingburg Senior Center is reopening its doors next week.

The Senior Center re-opens on Monday, March 1st, at 8 am.

Temporary hours will be Mondays and Wednesdays, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Because of limited capacity, reservations are required. To make a reservation, call Senior Citizens Center Director, Rita Reller, at (812)-683-2994.