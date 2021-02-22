Indiana State Police, DWD provide tips to help Hoosiers protect against identity theft

The Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) are reminding Hoosiers how to protect their information from identity theft.

The number of fraudulent attempts to file for unemployment insurance claims has spiked because of the coronavirus and the additional financial assistance available through federal programs such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

With tax season here, Hoosiers who may have had their personal information compromised could encounter problems when filing their taxes.

If you believe you are a victim of identity theft:

-File a report with the DWD at in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/fraud. DWD will lock the account from further use. If you need to file for benefits in the future, you will need to contact the DWD to have your account unlocked.

-File an electronic report with the Indiana State Police by filling out the form at in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/fraud and emailing it to uifraud@isp.in.gov. If you’re currently employed, contact your employer’s human resources department so they can protest your claim with DWD.

You can also:

-File a report with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov

-File an Identity Theft Affidavit (IRS form 14039) through irs.gov.

-Notify the Credit Bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion)

-The FBI also encourages victims to report fraudulent or suspicious activities to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. You can also consult identitytheft.gov for help with reporting and recovering from identity theft.

-File an identity theft complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at in.gov.attorneygeneral/2895, or by calling (800)-382-5516.