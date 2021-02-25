Indiana State Police seeks recruits for the 81st Recruit Academy

If you’ve ever wanted to be a state trooper, then this is your chance!

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Those who are interested can apply at in.gov/isp/2368. If you have already applied for the 81st Recruit Academy, you don’t need to reapply.

Applications must be accepted electronically by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, March 9th. Applications submitted after this deadline will not be accepted.

Only the first 150 applications will be accepted.

If selected, applicants will complete the Written Examination, Physical Abilities Test, and Oral Interview in one day.

Testing will be held between Friday, March 12th, and Sunday, March 14th at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Indiana.

Applicants must pass each phase of the selection process to continue onto the next phase.

More information and instructions will be emailed to applicants by the end of business on Wednesday, March 10th.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 81st Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.