Individual tax season underway

The Indiana Department of Revenue is now accepting tax filings for the 2021 individual income tax season.

Hoosiers have until Thursday, April 15th, to file their individual tax returns pay any taxes they owe.

Whenever possible, DOR recommends electronic filing and payment as electronic processing is of higher quality and much quicker than paper processes.

Refunds resulting from electronic filings are issued up to four times faster than paper returns, on average under 14 days.

Hoosiers also have several free options to help with the tax filing process.

Individuals who aren’t able to file by the April 15th deadline can file an extension directly with the DOR or IRS. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to October 15th, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15th, 2021.

The extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed must be paid by April 15th to avoid penalties and interest.

For more information, tax tips, and access to the latest forms, visit the DOR’s website at dor.in.gov.

For questions on individual income taxes, customers may email DOR at IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov or call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST at 317-232-2240.