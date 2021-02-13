Individual tax season underway

The Indiana Department of Revenue is now accepting tax filings for the 2021 individual income tax season.
Hoosiers have until Thursday, April 15th, to file their individual tax returns pay any taxes they owe.
Whenever possible, DOR recommends electronic filing and payment as electronic processing is of higher quality and much quicker than paper processes.
Refunds resulting from electronic filings are issued up to four times faster than paper returns, on average under 14 days.
Hoosiers also have several free options to help with the tax filing process.
- The Indiana freefile program allows over two million qualified Hoosiers that had an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less in 2020 to file both their state and federal taxes for free using certified online software.
- The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on helping low- and moderate-income people, with special attention to those over age 50.
- The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify including individuals who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.
- The Notre Dame Tax Clinic is a federally funded Low Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC) that represents clients in controversies with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and educates individuals about their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers.
- The John Boner Neighborhood Centers is part of Indy Free Tax Prep, Central Indiana’s Network for Free Tax Preparation. As part of the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, they offer free tax preparation and other services to eligible residents.
- Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites through the United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less.
- The Indiana Legal Services Low Income Taxpayer Clinic serves the community by providing free legal assistance to Indiana taxpayers involved in disputes with the IRS.
Individuals who aren’t able to file by the April 15th deadline can file an extension directly with the DOR or IRS. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to October 15th, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15th, 2021.
The extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed must be paid by April 15th to avoid penalties and interest.
For more information, tax tips, and access to the latest forms, visit the DOR’s website at dor.in.gov.
For questions on individual income taxes, customers may email DOR at IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov or call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST at 317-232-2240.
