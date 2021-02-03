Jasper Man Arrested After Falling Asleep in Middle of Traffic

A Jasper man was arrested on OWI Charges yesterday.

Around 2:16 Tuesday afternoon, Jasper Police Officers were called to 13th and Newton Streets regarding a man asleep at the wheel. The man’s vehicle was in the roadway, blocking traffic.

When officers arrived, they found that vehicle’s driver, 33-year-old Dustin Kearby was intoxicated.

Kearby was taken into custody and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of OWI Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor.