Jasper Man Arrested Becoming Troublesome for Police

A Jasper man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges.

At around 8:30pm Wednesday, officers were called to a residence regarding a noise complaint. When officers arrived, they made contact with 37-year-old Matthew Runion.

Runion appeared to be highly intoxicated and had injuries to his face. When officers questioned him, Runion failed to answer to anything and didn’t identify himself.

Runion would repeatedly put his hands in his pockets, to which officers asked him to stop. When Runion didn’t he was placed into handcuffs.

That’s when Runion became belligerent with officers, as well as nearby neighbors. Runion was told that if he didn’t calm down, he would face further charges. Runion continued to be belligerent.

While Runion was escorted to a patrol vehicle, an officer suffered minor injuries to the hand.

Runion then began kicking the dashboard area of the patrol vehicle. He was taken to the Dubois County Security Center. Throughout the entire incident, Runion made intimidating comments to officers as well as jail staff.

Runion faces charges of Intimidation, Battery On Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement, Failure to Identify, Disorderly Conduct, and False Identifying.