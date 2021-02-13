Jasper man arrested on domestic battery charges

A Jasper man is facing domestic battery charges after fighting with his sister.
Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a Jasper residence on Friday evening.
Police say 19-year-old Owen Davee became physical with his adult sister in front of a juvenile.
His sister refused medical treatment while officers were on the scene.
Davee was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on a Level 6 Felony count of domestic battery.
